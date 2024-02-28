Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Thursday, February 29th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.97. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

