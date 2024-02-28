Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th.

ONCY stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

