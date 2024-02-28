One01 Capital LP Purchases Shares of 4,200 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Fabrinet makes up 0.9% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $205.07. 99,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.97. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $229.02. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

