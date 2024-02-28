ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.450-5.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.73.

OKE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.21. 1,103,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,104. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

