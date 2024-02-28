OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Down to $14.03

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $13.10. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 201,395 shares changing hands.

OSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $36,169,880.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

