Operose Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 263 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $286.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.