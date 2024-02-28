Operose Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 940.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 321,198 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $223.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

