Operose Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 20.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 131,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $278.49 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

