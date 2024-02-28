Operose Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

American Express stock opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $218.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

