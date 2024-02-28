Operose Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

