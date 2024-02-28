Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $182,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,931,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

