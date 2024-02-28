Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth about $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 428.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after buying an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CRH by 1,136.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth about $418,653,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CRH by 25.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,168,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,614 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CRH Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.