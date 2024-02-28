Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

