Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 25.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 143.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

