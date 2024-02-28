Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 10,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 234,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.0 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.