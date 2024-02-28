Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 215 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $244,477,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in ResMed by 79.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after buying an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after buying an additional 256,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Down 1.3 %

ResMed stock opened at $180.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average is $161.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

