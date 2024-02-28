Operose Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 156.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,150,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 592,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after buying an additional 100,401 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

