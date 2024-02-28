Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 167 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $256.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $269.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

