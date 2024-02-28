OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Issues Earnings Results

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

OPKO Health Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,379,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646,906. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $776.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 550,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,893,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,069. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

