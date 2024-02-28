Ordinals (ORDI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $731.99 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $78.34 or 0.00123975 BTC on popular exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $731.99 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 67.01232624 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $194,676,541.49 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

