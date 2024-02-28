Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

