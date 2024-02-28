Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 981,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,590 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $78,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,324,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,642,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $94.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

