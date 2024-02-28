Pacira BioSciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCRX opened at $29.85 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,021,000 after purchasing an additional 141,719 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after buying an additional 285,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

