Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 480,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks worth $112,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after acquiring an additional 611,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

