Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Up 9.1%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $309.00 and last traded at $307.78. Approximately 7,697,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,352,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

