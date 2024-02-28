Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

PANL opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $389.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $116,005.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

