Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $491.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $491.64.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,255,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $531.49 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $535.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

