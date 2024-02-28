Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Insulet were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $7,018,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,459,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

