Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $30,000 Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

