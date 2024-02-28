Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,280,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 728,411 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,838,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 626,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Stock Down 1.0 %

STER opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sterling Check

Sterling Check Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.