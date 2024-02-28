Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $446.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.83 and a 200-day moving average of $391.82. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.79.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

