PEAK6 Investments LLC Grows Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 217.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKT opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ALKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens lowered Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

