Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.4944 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.