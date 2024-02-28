PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.13.

In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,038,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 589,061 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.