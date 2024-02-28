PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

