Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 15th

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEBK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. 1,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Monday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

