Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 249,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 255,816 shares.The stock last traded at $13.01 and had previously closed at $13.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 3.9 %

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $96,216.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

