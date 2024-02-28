Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after buying an additional 158,842 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Perficient by 69.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after buying an additional 563,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after buying an additional 130,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
Perficient stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 48,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,106. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Perficient has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
