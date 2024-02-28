Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,849 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,085 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFGC opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

