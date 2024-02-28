Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.58. 180,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 807,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

The stock has a market cap of $943.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 3,113,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 112.7% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

