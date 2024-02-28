Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $2.65 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. 3,125,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,302. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 2,180.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 23.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

