Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

PECO stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.