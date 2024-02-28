Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.71. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

