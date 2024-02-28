PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of PHX stock traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.90. 276,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,350. The company has a market cap of C$431.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.58 and a one year high of C$9.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$33,336.00. 12.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

