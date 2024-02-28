Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.80. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.11.

PNW stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $68.12. 173,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,030. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

