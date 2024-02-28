Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,170 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 27,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $78,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PXD traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.25. 258,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

