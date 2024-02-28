Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLNT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

