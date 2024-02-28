Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

