Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.
Playtika Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.
Playtika Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 35,837.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
