Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 35,837.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

