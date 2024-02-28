Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.
Playtika Trading Up 8.0 %
PLTK stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
