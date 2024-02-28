Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Playtika Trading Up 8.0 %

PLTK stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 15.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Playtika by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTK

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.